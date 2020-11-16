Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,713
Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Hot Rod Production Sample Images


The official*Takara Tomy*Transformers Twitter*have uploaded images of a production sample of the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod.* Hot Rod is a new Voyager class mold which brings us a great rendition of the fearless Autobot warrior as we saw him in the classic G1 Transformers The Movie. We have a closer look at all the accessories included with this figure: guns, buzzsaw, Matrix, blast effects and one nice light effect to recreate the moment when Hot Rod opens the Matrix. SS-60 Hot Rod (Takara Tomy use a different numeration than Hasbro) will be released in Japan &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Hot Rod Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
