Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Hot Rod Production Sample Images
have uploaded images of a production sample of the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod.* Hot Rod is a new Voyager class mold which brings us a great rendition of the fearless Autobot warrior as we saw him in the classic G1 Transformers The Movie. We have a closer look at all the accessories included with this figure: guns, buzzsaw, Matrix, blast effects and one nice light effect to recreate the moment when Hot Rod opens the Matrix. SS-60 Hot Rod (Takara Tomy use a different numeration than Hasbro) will be released in Japan » Continue Reading.
