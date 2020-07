Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,038

IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2020



TFW2005 member Lucas35 prepares our pull lists for an October refresh with news of the latest IDW solicitations being listed by PREVIEWSworld. Scheduled for release during that month are titles including Transformers x Back To The Future



Transformers x Back To The Future #1 (W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu (CA) Phil Murphy (CA)





