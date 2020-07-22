Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2020


TFW2005 member Lucas35 prepares our pull lists for an October refresh with news of the latest IDW solicitations being listed by PREVIEWSworld. Scheduled for release during that month are titles including Transformers x Back To The Future #1, Transformers #24 and Transformers: Galaxies #12 with a look ahead to January 2021’s phase two volume 12 hardcover of Transformers The IDW Collection. Check out the cover artwork and synopsis details attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers x Back To The Future #1 (W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu (CA) Phil Murphy (CA) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



