|
Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Gray Prototype
New third party company Trans Craft*has just uploaded,*via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their next project:*TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee.* From what we can see from the images, we have what seems to be one of the most movie-accurate Bumblebee in the market. The molds shows a good posability and sculpt, and it will include Bee’s battle mask, blade and arm cannon. The VW Beetle alt mode looks accurate too, but showing several panel connections. This is sure a good competitor to*Zeta’s Pionner
and Transformrm Element TE-02
. We still have no information regarding the » Continue Reading.
The post Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.