First Look At Studio Series Scrapper, Overload And Fully Combined Devastator



But wait… there’s more! As promised by Takara Tomy, promotional material for Studio Series Devastator is now available at Winter Wonderfest 2020. 2005 Boards Member S250 is providing us the new image along with our first look at Leader Class Overload and Voyager Class Scrapper in their robot and vehicle modes in addition to their Devastator limb forms. Overload can be spotted as the lower half of Devastator’s torso while Scrapper transforms into his right arm. Overload also comes with Devastator’s grinder; which he utilized during Revenge Of The Fallen. You can check out the cool images, after the jump.



