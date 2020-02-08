|
Better Look At MP-51 Arcee And MP-50 Tigatron
2005 Boards Member S250 strikes again with a better look at*MP-51 Arcee and MP-50 Tigatron from Japan’s Winter Wonderfest 2020
. Both figures are being showcased in their robot modes as well as their alt-modes and pre-orders will begin in Spring. You can check out the new hi-res images, after the jump.
