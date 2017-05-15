Instagram user adam.glam has found and uploaded
a new Coca-Cola advertisement which features a Bumblebee and Barricade fight from Transformers: The Last Knight,*after it originally appeared on the Chinese video streaming service, Youku. The battle is blended in nicely to appear as if Bumblebee is protecting the woman who just purchased an ice cold can of Coke from a nearby vending machine. At the end of the commercial, special edition cans are revealed which feature abstract versions of characters from the upcoming film. Check out the video on YouTube after the jump thanks to*froogycroogy gaming. The video is in » Continue Reading.
