|
DNA Design DK-24 Upgrade Kit For Studio Serie 86 Grimlock
Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their*Facebook account
, their new*DK-24 Upgrade Kit For Studio Serie 86 Grimlock. DNA Design is offering a nice set of improvements and parts for popular Studio Series 86 Grimlock plus a totally new Wheelie figure: Wheelie figure (x1) – Fully poseable and transformable with 3 interchangeable heads. Sword (x1) Arm fillers (x2) Feet fillers (x2) Clear neck parts for Dino mode (x2) Poseable Dino arms (x2) Upper jaw fillers for Dino mode (x2) Feet covers for Dino mode (x2) As we can see in the images, the extra parts dont interfere with the transformation. » Continue Reading.
The post DNA Design DK-24 Upgrade Kit For Studio Serie 86 Grimlock
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca