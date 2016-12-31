Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,729

Robots in Disguise Combiner Force One-Step Changers released in Australia



We are able to report that the first assortment of 2017 Robots in Disguise One-Step Changers have made it to Australia. The assortment is the first to be released under the Combiner Force banner, and includes new toolings of Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and Drift, along with repacks of previous toys Blizzard Strike Sideswipe, Spingload, and Quillfire, all of whom are in new packaging. TFW2005 member Fasttrack reports seeing these guys at a*Myer CBD in Melbourne Australia. Happy hunting, one and all!



