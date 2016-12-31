Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,729

Rescue Bots Capture Claw Blades found at US retail



Good news now for Rescue Bots fans. The latest addition to the line’s Megabot series has arrived at US retail, with a sighting reported of Capture Claw Blades. This large deluxe version of Blades features the rescue claw that the hero was equipped with briefly in a season 1 episode of the Rescue Bots show. He was spotted*at Toys R Us stores in*Brookfield, Wisconsin and Dayton, Ohio. Happy hunting, Rescue Bot fans!



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



