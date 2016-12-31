Good news now for Rescue Bots fans. The latest addition to the line’s Megabot series has arrived at US retail, with a sighting reported of Capture Claw Blades. This large deluxe version of Blades features the rescue claw that the hero was equipped with briefly in a season 1 episode of the Rescue Bots show. He was spotted*at Toys R Us stores in*Brookfield, Wisconsin and Dayton, Ohio. Happy hunting, Rescue Bot fans!
The post Rescue Bots Capture Claw Blades found at US retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...