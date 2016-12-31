Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,729

Robots in Disguise Activators Wave 1 Released in the UK



Care of a tip from TFW2005 member Neuta, we have a report that the first wave of Robots in Disguise Activators has been released in the UK. Neuta spotted the assortment of Strongarm with Trickshot and Bumblebee with Stuntwing at a Smyths in Charlton, London. The figures are retailing for £25.99 each, but we’ll leave it to you to decide if these figures are worthy of a Voyager class pricetag.



The post







More... Care of a tip from TFW2005 member Neuta, we have a report that the first wave of Robots in Disguise Activators has been released in the UK. Neuta spotted the assortment of Strongarm with Trickshot and Bumblebee with Stuntwing at a Smyths in Charlton, London. The figures are retailing for £25.99 each, but we’ll leave it to you to decide if these figures are worthy of a Voyager class pricetag.The post Robots in Disguise Activators Wave 1 Released in the UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________