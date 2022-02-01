Today, 01:17 PM #1 optimusb39 Animated Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,758 Items to sell Perfect effect warden. Mib. Never transformed.

Does not have the upgrade kit

Fansproject Dia atlas z mib. Transformed once

Open and play big spring. Mib has an additional custom face from maketoys despotron customized to fit.

Apex and Gemini twins loose complete.

Transform element nemesis prime mib. Transformed once

Mmc djd squad some loose some mib. Please ask for details. Bonus kfc surgeon figure included with this lot.

Reximus prime o.s. mp grimlock. Mib with kfc hand upgrade and sword adaptor.



Please make an offer on these guys within reason. Thanks.

