Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Items to sell
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:17 PM   #1
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,758
Items to sell
Perfect effect warden. Mib. Never transformed.
Does not have the upgrade kit
Fansproject Dia atlas z mib. Transformed once
Open and play big spring. Mib has an additional custom face from maketoys despotron customized to fit.
Apex and Gemini twins loose complete.
Transform element nemesis prime mib. Transformed once
Mmc djd squad some loose some mib. Please ask for details. Bonus kfc surgeon figure included with this lot.
Reximus prime o.s. mp grimlock. Mib with kfc hand upgrade and sword adaptor.

Please make an offer on these guys within reason. Thanks.
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Commemorative Series IV Prowl Autobot Re-Issue Generation One NIB
Transformers
Takara Tommy Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Action Figure
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Encore 09 Omega Supreme-With Original Box!
Transformers
Vintage Takara Beast Wars D-3 Waspinator Delux Class Transformers 1995
Transformers
Vintage 1997 Transformers Beast Wars The Heroic Maximal Polar Claw MIB
Transformers
2008 transformer macdonalds toy
Transformers
Optimus Prime / Ultra Magnus - 2001 Robots In Disguise - 100% Complete w/ boxes
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.