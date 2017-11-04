Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore we can report that*Robots In Disguise One-Step Changer Soundwave And Team Combiners Galvatronus Are Out At German Retail. RID 1-step Changer Soundwave was found at Toys“R”Us in Duisburg-Meiderich for 17.99* and RID Team Combiner Galvatronus was spotted at Toys”R”Us stores in*Duisburg-Meiderich and in downtown Essen for 47.90 .* Happy hunting for all German fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards.
The post Robots In Disguise One-Step Changer Soundwave And Team Combiners Galvatronus Out At German Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...