TR Krok Tail-Shield/Pauldron/Buckler



Finally picked up TR Krok just for fun the other day. Like many others I hated the way the tail was designed to used in bot mode. Either held like a stupid titan-master bucket-gun like the rest of the line or mounted at the shoulder as a shield but inside-out!So I snipped a few pieces off with my exacto-knife and voila, it looks like a bad-ass shield/pauldron/buckler with croc armour on the outside like it should!