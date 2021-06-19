|
Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Out In Canada
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Oniconvoy*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee have been found at Canadian retail. This new sub-line consists of redecos of several Rescue Bots Dinobots and Dinosaur themed Rescue Bots figures
, but packed with a new Dinobots Adventures logo, independent of the original Rescue Bots line. Optimus Prime is a redeco of the Rescue Bots Optimus Prime (Dino)
with a redeco of* Rescue Bots Scale (shield). Bumblebee is a redeco of Rescue Bots Bumblebee (Dino)
packed with a redeco of Rescue Bots Lance (lance). These figures » Continue Reading.
