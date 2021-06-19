Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:10 PM
Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Out In Canada


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Oniconvoy*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee have been found at Canadian retail. This new sub-line consists of redecos of several Rescue Bots Dinobots and Dinosaur themed Rescue Bots figures, but packed with a new Dinobots Adventures logo, independent of the original Rescue Bots line. Optimus Prime is a redeco of the Rescue Bots Optimus Prime (Dino) with a redeco of* Rescue Bots Scale (shield). Bumblebee is a redeco of Rescue Bots Bumblebee (Dino) packed with a redeco of Rescue Bots Lance (lance). These figures &#187; Continue Reading.

