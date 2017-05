Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,637

Transformers artist Andrew Griffith to attend TFcon Toronto 2017 Andrew Griffith to the 2017 event in Toronto. Andrew is best known to fans as the long time artist on IDW’s ongoing Transformers: Robots in Disguise comic book and is currently working on Micronauts comics for IDW Publishing. He will be signing, selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.



TFcon Toronto – The world's largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE and SARA PITRE-DUROCHER. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale

