Thanks to Transformers Forged To Fight*Bot Intel Report
*we know that the next bot to join Kabam’s mobile game is Prowl. The master of strategy joins the battle. With a design that resembles how we saw him during Combiner Wars, Prow will be a fine addition to your team. He will be available on May 18, 10:00 AM PDT Read on to check out his full bio! BOT INTEL REPORT PROWL Prowl joins the fight May 18, 10AM PDT ABOUT PROWL: Faction: Autobots Class: *Scout He may look like your friendly neighborhood cop on patrol, but check under the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Forged To Fight Next New Fighter: Prowl
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...