Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,637
Transformers Forged To Fight Next New Fighter: Prowl


Thanks to Transformers Forged To Fight Bot Intel Report we know that the next bot to join Kabam's mobile game is Prowl. The master of strategy joins the battle. With a design that resembles how we saw him during Combiner Wars, Prowl will be a fine addition to your team. He will be available on May 18, 10:00 AM PDT Read on to check out his full bio! BOT INTEL REPORT PROWL Prowl joins the fight May 18, 10AM PDT ABOUT PROWL: Faction: Autobots Class: Scout He may look like your friendly neighborhood cop on patrol, but check under the

The post Transformers Forged To Fight Next New Fighter: Prowl appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
