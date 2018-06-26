Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Win a Masterpiece Megatron or Titan Returns Trypticon for donating to the TFcon Toron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,517
Win a Masterpiece Megatron or Titan Returns Trypticon for donating to the TFcon Toron
For every donation to the TFcon Toronto 2018 charity auction this year in support of Make A Wish Canada you will receive a ticket to our draw for a list of prizes that include Masterpiece Megatron and Titan Returns Trypticon! You can enter even if you cant attend the convention, please email ian@tfcon.ca for shipping details. Those of you attending the convention can drop off your items in the Panel Room after you register on Friday. Get rid of extra Transformers in your collection and support a fantastic cause at the same time! The charity auction is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Win a Masterpiece Megatron or Titan Returns Trypticon for donating to the TFcon Toronto 2018 charity auction appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:28 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,788
Re: Win a Masterpiece Megatron or Titan Returns Trypticon for donating to the TFcon T
Great video Ian,
AMAZING prizes!!!

For anyone that's on the fence about coming:

1)The Charity Auction on Friday Night is absolutely free
ie) you don't need a ticket to tfcon to attend

2) Some of the best deals of the show can be had there

3) It is an absolute blast!!!
Ian gets everyone so pumped up, its a thing of beauty
to watch

4) All proceeds go to help kids (nothing better than that)


It has absolutely become one of my favourite parts of TFcon!

Can't wait to support it and be a part of it again this year!
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece Transformers Devastator TOYWORLD Constructor BURDEN TWC 03
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Gears MP scale 3rd party figure Badcube Grump New MISB
Transformers
optimus prime masterpiece
Transformers
transformers masterpiece starscream
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue LOT 5
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Bruticus UT M-02 Gahzranka G1 Swindle figure USED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.