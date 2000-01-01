|
|
Today, 10:16 PM
|
#1
|
|
j_R
Met up quickly with j_R to sell him an item, transaction went down smoothly, great buyer!
__________________
FOR SALE: MP Megatron, Tracks, UW Megatronia, Big Black Mammoth Convoy, Death Star Darth Vader TF, Xiaomi Tablet Soundwave, Third Party, Movies Toys, Unicron, RID Scourge (Black Optimus), LOTS of old/new CHUG & more!
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:58 PM.