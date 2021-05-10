|
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom KD-12 Rodimus Prime Official In-Hand Images
The official*TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter
*have shared official in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom KD-12 Rodimus Prime. The images show Rodimus Prime in robot mode showing off his poseability holding his gun ready to shoot from a kneeling position. We also have an image of Rodimus alt mode showing the way you can attach his gun in one side of the car. Takara Tomy tweeted that they will post more in-hand pics for three days starting now, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then » Continue Reading.
