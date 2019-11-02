|
Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Found In Australia
Ozformers Facebook
reports that the new Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags have been found In Australia. The mew dark blue blind bags bring us new tribes and Botbots, including the new hard to find Golden Botbots from the*Winners Circle*tribe. They were found at a BigW store in Melbourne (Karingal). The #botbotschallenge continues in Australia. Don’t forget that the Botbots Series 4 was also spotted at US retail
a few weeks ago. You can also find the complete identification codes list on this news post.
Happy hunting!
