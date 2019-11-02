Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Found In Australia


Ozformers Facebook reports that the new Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags have been found In Australia. The mew dark blue blind bags bring us new tribes and Botbots, including the new hard to find Golden Botbots from the*Winners Circle*tribe. They were found at a BigW store in Melbourne (Karingal). The #botbotschallenge continues in Australia. Don’t forget that the Botbots Series 4 was also spotted at US retail a few weeks ago. You can also find the complete identification codes list on this news post. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Found In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



