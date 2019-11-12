|
Transformers Galaxies #03 Retailer Incentive Cover By Angel Hernandez
Via Previews World
0 we can share for you our first look at the*Transformers Galaxies #03 Retailer Incentive Cover By Angel Hernandez. The Transformers Galaxies is a spin-off series that focuses in secondary characters of the new IDW Transformers continuity for 2019. This cover by*Angel Hernandez features fan-favorite combiner Devastator looking over Wheeljack and new key character Termagax. Transformers Galaxies #03 (W) Tyler Bleszinski (A) Livio Ramondelli (CA) Angel Hernandez “Constructicons Rising,” Part Three! The Constructicons went from respected builders helping to remake Cybertron more glorious than ever before to outcasts working for energon scraps on a colony world, but » Continue Reading.
