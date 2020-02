Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Sky Shadow

The Transformers Trading Card Game brings Titan Master Combiner Sky Shadow to Wave 5, with Game Designer Scott Van Essen adding to an already excellent day of TCG news . For those of you who are just arriving at spoiler season, Titan masters are multi-part characters comprised of a body and a head. The heads can be paired with many different bodies, creating a world of opportunities for players and deck builders. In Wave 5 alone (including associated promotional cards) there are more than two hundred different combinations for you to play with. Read Scott's full column for more »