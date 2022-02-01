Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Shattered glass prime and Ratchet
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:58 AM   #1
Autobotmech
Voyager class Truckbot
Autobotmech's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Halifax, NS
Posts: 234
Send a message via Skype™ to Autobotmech
Shattered glass prime and Ratchet
Lo all, looking for a non scalper priced Prime and Ratchet from shattered glass.
Please pm me and we can tak.

Thank you kindly !!
__________________
"And thats how its..erm done..?"


------------------------------------------------
My Feed back.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ht=Autobotmech
Autobotmech is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
shattered glass, wanted

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.