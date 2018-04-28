Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Writer Mairghread Scott to attend TFNation 2018!


TFNation have announced their next guest for their 2018 show, and it’s another UK debut! Joining TFNation 2018 is Transformers writer Mairghread Scott! Mairghread Scott is best known for her writing for IDW, which has included both volumes of the Windblade series and its spiritual third volume, Til All Are One, as well as co-authoring the Combiner Wars event with John Barber and IDW Hasbroverse crossover event First Strike with*David Rodriguez. She’s also been an active contributor to three Transformers cartoons – Transformers Prime, Transformers Rescue Bots, and Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015), filling the role of script coordinator &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Writer Mairghread Scott to attend TFNation 2018! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



