Rescue Bots 12-inch Epic Optimus Prime released at US retail



We’ve got word that the new Rescue Bots Epic Optimus Prime has been released at US retail. What, you thought it came out a few years back? Yes, you’d be right – this is the second time the Rescue Bots line gives us an Epic Optimus Prime. When the Epic scale was introduced, a 22 inch Optimus Prime was released alongside 12 inch versions of the Rescue Bots – with many other characters released in this 12 inch line. Now, believe it or not, Hasbro have gone back to Optimus Prime and done him again, this time at a 12



We've got word that the new Rescue Bots Epic Optimus Prime has been released at US retail. What, you thought it came out a few years back? Yes, you'd be right – this is the second time the Rescue Bots line gives us an Epic Optimus Prime. When the Epic scale was introduced, a 22 inch Optimus Prime was released alongside 12 inch versions of the Rescue Bots – with many other characters released in this 12 inch line. Now, believe it or not, Hasbro have gone back to Optimus Prime and done him again, this time at a 12





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.