Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots 12-inch Epic Optimus Prime released at US retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,173
Rescue Bots 12-inch Epic Optimus Prime released at US retail


We’ve got word that the new Rescue Bots Epic Optimus Prime has been released at US retail. What, you thought it came out a few years back? Yes, you’d be right – this is the second time the Rescue Bots line gives us an Epic Optimus Prime. When the Epic scale was introduced, a 22 inch Optimus Prime was released alongside 12 inch versions of the Rescue Bots – with many other characters released in this 12 inch line. Now, believe it or not, Hasbro have gone back to Optimus Prime and done him again, this time at a 12 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rescue Bots 12-inch Epic Optimus Prime released at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Sunsurge by Badcube
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
Transformers
BRUTICUS Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 5.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Voyager Class Lot of 7! Unopened. Optimus Prime, Hot Spot + More!
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.