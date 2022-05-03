Marcotron Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 511

Re: Transformers Tuesday Official Reveals: Legacy Red Cog, Buzzworhty Dinobot & Terro Well, I haven't bought a Cog yet, because I wasn't a fan of the weaponizer thing. I don't see me buying the Red version either.

Did the other versions have those canisters on the chest? They look like Green Lantern lanterns...



Terrorsaur looks nice though. I wish I could get my hands on the animation colours, but as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, that wasn't going to happen. Hopefully I can find a Buzzworthy Terrorsaur on sale, that would be nice. I've never had a Terrorsaur figure before, other than the transmetal version.