Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,209
Transformers Tuesday Official Reveals: Legacy Red Cog, Buzzworhty Dinobot & Terrorsau


The official Transformers social media accounts have officially revealed some new Transformers figures. It?s #TransformersTuesday! Coming exclusively to Target, check out the Transformers: Legacy Deluxe Red Cog Weaponizer figure that includes 5 blaster accessories with 7 interchangeable barrels and components. But that?s not all! Joining the Legacy party are the beasts that are taking over the Buzzworthy Bumblebee program! The Voyager Heroic Maximal Dinobot and Deluxe Evil Predacon Terrorsaur action figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Tuesday Official Reveals: Legacy Red Cog, Buzzworhty Dinobot & Terrorsaur And Masterpiece Movie Blackout appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 02:22 PM   #2
RansakWORK
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 151
Re: Transformers Tuesday Official Reveals: Legacy Red Cog, Buzzworhty Dinobot & Terro
the cog looks neat.. generally dont go for anything outside of the G1 animated cast but i may use this to get more guns!
Old Today, 02:47 PM   #3
Marcotron
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 511
Re: Transformers Tuesday Official Reveals: Legacy Red Cog, Buzzworhty Dinobot & Terro
Well, I haven't bought a Cog yet, because I wasn't a fan of the weaponizer thing. I don't see me buying the Red version either.
Did the other versions have those canisters on the chest? They look like Green Lantern lanterns...

Terrorsaur looks nice though. I wish I could get my hands on the animation colours, but as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, that wasn't going to happen. Hopefully I can find a Buzzworthy Terrorsaur on sale, that would be nice. I've never had a Terrorsaur figure before, other than the transmetal version.
