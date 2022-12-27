The official*Takara Tomy Hobby YouTube channel
*have uploaded an interesting*Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker official transformation video*for your viewing pleasure. The video shows a very useful step by step transformation sequence from the classic Toyota 4WD Hi-Lux camper truck mode to an impressive cartoon accurate robot mode. We can also see how the extra parts, accessories and interchangeable faces work with this figure. As an extra bonus, we can also share some in-hand images of this new Masterpiece toy with a closer look at the robot and alt mode, comparison shots next to other MP toys and more. Thanks to Twitter » Continue Reading.
