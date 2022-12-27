Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,409

Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Class Junkion In-Hand Images



Via Chompilo Toy on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Class Junkion. This is a completely new Deluxe mold of a new Junkion character which hasn’t been officially revealed yet so he’s got no official name so far. He’s the second new Legacy Deluxe Junkion after Scraphook. This new mold really looks like a classic Junkion, quite similar to Wreck-Gar (even with a mustache) and he also transforms into a futuristic motorcycle. Several parts of the alt mode can become weapons for the robot mode including one of the wheels which can



Via Chompilo Toy on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Class Junkion. This is a completely new Deluxe mold of a new Junkion character which hasn't been officially revealed yet so he's got no official name so far. He's the second new Legacy Deluxe Junkion after Scraphook. This new mold really looks like a classic Junkion, quite similar to Wreck-Gar (even with a mustache) and he also transforms into a futuristic motorcycle. Several parts of the alt mode can become weapons for the robot mode including one of the wheels which can

