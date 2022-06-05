Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Packaging
We can share for your our first look at the packaging of the new*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) which was on exhibit at Yolopark’s booth at ACGHK 2022. This looks like a very nice box showing a pic of Optimus Prime kneeling in the front. We can also spot a handle on top of what seems to be a big box for this*30-cm tall non-transforming Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the Bumblebee movie. We had shared a detailed gallery if this item on this link» Continue Reading.