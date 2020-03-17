|
TFcon Orlando exclusives still to go on sale this weekend
TFcon Orlando 2020 may have been cancelled due to the outbreak of*COVID-19, but the convention exclusives will still be available this weekend as planned, only online.* Additionally, the 2nd exclusive has been revealed, in addition to*PS-04P Azalea Protoform, fans will now be able to purchase RMX-14 Doccat.* Read on for the full status update
.
The post TFcon Orlando exclusives still to go on sale this weekend
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.