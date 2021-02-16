Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock


The official Funko Twitter account have just revealed the new Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock. This is a very cute rendition of the G1 Dinobot leader in Funko Pop Style featuring a G1 toy deco and sword. A nice addition to the growing Funko Pop G1 figures. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



