TFcon is pleased to welcome back*Transformers*comic book artist Casey Coller to* TFcon Baltimore 2021 . Casey is known to fans for his work penciling various issues and variant covers for IDWs Robots In Disguise, More Than Meets the Eye, Optimus Prime, and Lost Light comics as well as many other one-shot issues. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.





