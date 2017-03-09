As promised
by the acclaimed developer Kabam! Vancouver, Transformers: Forged To Fight PAX East 2017 trailer is out now. The trailer is accompanied by the announcement of the global release month which is April. “Transformers: Forged to Fight is rolling out in April! See how the generations collide in the latest trailer!” The trailer features an initial 25 character lineup which consists of favorites from G1, Michael Bay Live Action Movies and Beast Wars. Check out the trailer, after the jump.
