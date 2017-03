Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,160

Hasbro has posted a new job opportunity today, to become a*Manager – Global Brand Development & Marketing for our beloved Transformers franchise. Official description: "We have an immediate need for a creative, detail-oriented global product & consumer marketer to develop a global product line and deliver innovative and integrated marketing programs to propel the growth of TRANSFORMERS. This role will be relied upon to partner with cross-functional teams (Global Brand Franchise, Design & Development, Digital Marketing, Brand Publicity, Brand Creative Services, Hasbro Studios and Advertising Agencies) on all phases of product development and marketing plan toolkit development. This role will



Hasbro has posted a new job opportunity today, to become a*Manager – Global Brand Development & Marketing for our beloved Transformers franchise. Official description: "We have an immediate need for a creative, detail-oriented global product & consumer marketer to develop a global product line and deliver innovative and integrated marketing programs to propel the growth of TRANSFORMERS. This role will be relied upon to partner with cross-functional teams (Global Brand Franchise, Design & Development, Digital Marketing, Brand Publicity, Brand Creative Services, Hasbro Studios and Advertising Agencies) on all phases of product development and marketing plan toolkit development. This role will

