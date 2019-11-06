|
Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 7 Whirl And Bludgeon Out In Canada
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*chaingunsofdoom*for sharing in our board photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 7 Whirl And Bludgeon In Canada. There are completely new 1-step molds of Whirl and Bludgeon together with some re-packs of previous 1-step molds as it was revealed in our first world sighting in Malaysia.
*Curiously, Whirls packaging possesses a new Transformers Cyberverse Battle For Cybertron logo while Bludgeon packaging features a Bumblebee Cybververse Adventures logo. These figures were found at*Toys R Us Canada in*Calgary, Alberta. Happy hunting!
