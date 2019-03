Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 5 Spotted At Target In The US

The small and fun new*Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 5 figures, first seen in Hong Kong , finally made their way into US retail. 2005 Boards user*Vector Oracle found a box of the latest wave of the Tiny Turbo Changers at Target in Albany, California. The full set consists of a nice mix of Bumblebee movie characters and some more from previous movies: Autobot Topspin (Dark of the Moon) Scorponok (2007) Long Haul (Revenge of the Fallen) Optimus Prime (Bumblebee) Megatron (non-movie / cut Bumblebee design) Arcee (Revenge of the Fallen) Hound (Age of Extinction) KSI Sentry (Age of Extinction,