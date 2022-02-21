Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Core Class Skywarp In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,900
Transformers Legacy Core Class Skywarp In-Hand Images


Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Core Class Skywarp. This figure is part of the first wave of Legacy Core class toys and it’s a direct redeco of the Kingdom Core Starscream mold. Unfortunately, Skywarp doesn’t come with any Null Ray cannons (the ones seen in the images are custom painted from a Core Starscream toy), and he comes with a new… fork-like weapon? that can be attached to the nose of the jet mode too. In any case, the figure has got all the things you like (or not) from the original &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Core Class Skywarp In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 SWEEP Voyager Class The Movie Generation 1 G1 NISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom CYCLONUS Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom RHINOX Voyager War for Cybertron Beast Wars NISB NEW
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom INFERNO Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NISB
Transformers
Transformers MechFansToys MFT Cyclonus Scourge Legends MF-19 MF-20 3rd Party
Transformers
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Deluxe LOOSE WFC G1 Cartoon Version
Transformers
Transformers DEEP COVER NETFLIX Walmart Exclusive War For Cybertron WFC NISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.