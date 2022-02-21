Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,900

Transformers Legacy Core Class Skywarp In-Hand Images



Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Core Class Skywarp. This figure is part of the first wave of Legacy Core class toys and it’s a direct redeco of the Kingdom Core Starscream mold. Unfortunately, Skywarp doesn’t come with any Null Ray cannons (the ones seen in the images are custom painted from a Core Starscream toy), and he comes with a new… fork-like weapon? that can be attached to the nose of the jet mode too. In any case, the figure has got all the things you like (or not) from the original



