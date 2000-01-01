Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page iron factory seeker legs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:04 AM   #1
you know my name
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
iron factory seeker legs
Looking to do some experimenting! Anyone have any junkers or sunstorm legs they're looking to get rid of? I'm looking for two pairs


Thanks!
you know my name is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Function-X4 Sigma L AKA Mindwipe
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Cliffjumper
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers MAGNABOSS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TRIPREDACUS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.