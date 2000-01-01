Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Beast Machines!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:01 PM   #1
MadnessMechanic
Generation 2
MadnessMechanic's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Scarborough, Ontario
Posts: 133
Beast Machines!
Looking for Beast Machines Strika (or the Universe variant) and Beast Machines Night Viper. Willing to cover shipping costs in Canada.

Message me if you can help me out
__________________
You're only given a little spark of madness.
You mustn't lose it.
~Robin Williams
MadnessMechanic is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
beast machines, nightviper, strika

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Wfc-S26 Alphastrike
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
1985 Vintage Transformers G1 Triple Changers: Blitzwing & Astrotrain
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.