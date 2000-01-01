|
Re: TRU Price increase Voyagers and Leaders Generations Line
$70 for an consumer grade action figure. That is utterly nuts. either Hasbro or TRU has gone insane. (not to mention their nerf stuff is also insanely priced). Would it be cheaper to import from the States or even japan?
I get some premium collectors type stuff can be high priced, but mass produced plastic at this price is driving people away (like me).
Good thing this season is mostly monsters and dinosaurs which I don't like, so i don't have a large urge to purchase this year. I am just worried about the future.