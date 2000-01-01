Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TRU Price increase Voyagers and Leaders Generations Line
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:58 PM   #1
ngnaw
Beasty
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 343
TRU Price increase Voyagers and Leaders Generations Line
Well I called in to a customer service rep and he wasn't willing to give any answers. I did bring up the social media thing and if it was the only way to get some answers about the price increase. It may have occured across other brands not sure yet. He said it could be a Hasbro pricing partnership with TRU was soured or it was just an upper management decision and they don't discuss that. I then told him that we the consumers were trying to support TRU Canada but if the prices at Walmart were better then guess where we will be going... He again said he couldn't discuss it over the phone. I think we should all call and do some digging.

Voyagers are now $39.99 and Leaders are now $69.99. Walmart Canada did increase their Leaders from $54.97 to $59.97... Do you think it's due to the tariffs war with the USA? Did anyone else notice any other increases on any other lines? SS?
__________________
My Feedback Thread
ngnaw is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #2
Mikformer
Machine War
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 212
Re: TRU Price increase Voyagers and Leaders Generations Line
$70 for an consumer grade action figure. That is utterly nuts. either Hasbro or TRU has gone insane. (not to mention their nerf stuff is also insanely priced). Would it be cheaper to import from the States or even japan?

I get some premium collectors type stuff can be high priced, but mass produced plastic at this price is driving people away (like me).

Good thing this season is mostly monsters and dinosaurs which I don't like, so i don't have a large urge to purchase this year. I am just worried about the future.
Mikformer is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class BRAWL (with custom paint)
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Class OPTIMUS PRIME New
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Gears MP scale 3rd party figure Badcube Grump New MISB
Transformers
optimus prime masterpiece
Transformers
transformers masterpiece starscream
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue LOT 5
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.