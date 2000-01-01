Today, 05:58 PM #1 ngnaw Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Montreal Posts: 343 TRU Price increase Voyagers and Leaders Generations Line Well I called in to a customer service rep and he wasn't willing to give any answers. I did bring up the social media thing and if it was the only way to get some answers about the price increase. It may have occured across other brands not sure yet. He said it could be a Hasbro pricing partnership with TRU was soured or it was just an upper management decision and they don't discuss that. I then told him that we the consumers were trying to support TRU Canada but if the prices at Walmart were better then guess where we will be going... He again said he couldn't discuss it over the phone. I think we should all call and do some digging.



Voyagers are now $39.99 and Leaders are now $69.99. Walmart Canada did increase their Leaders from $54.97 to $59.97... Do you think it's due to the tariffs war with the USA? Did anyone else notice any other increases on any other lines? SS?

Today, 06:30 PM #2 Mikformer Machine War Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 212 Re: TRU Price increase Voyagers and Leaders Generations Line $70 for an consumer grade action figure. That is utterly nuts. either Hasbro or TRU has gone insane. (not to mention their nerf stuff is also insanely priced). Would it be cheaper to import from the States or even japan?

I get some premium collectors type stuff can be high priced, but mass produced plastic at this price is driving people away (like me).



I get some premium collectors type stuff can be high priced, but mass produced plastic at this price is driving people away (like me).



Good thing this season is mostly monsters and dinosaurs which I don't like, so i don't have a large urge to purchase this year. I am just worried about the future.

