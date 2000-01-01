Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Skylynx0034
Problems with Rippersnapper
Twice now I've bought a POTP Rippersnapper only to find that his robot legs don't peg together properly in monster mode. Has anyone else experienced this issue recently?
Gaming Turtle
Re: Problems with Rippersnapper
Same here.
