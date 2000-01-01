Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Problems with Rippersnapper
Today, 06:11 PM
Skylynx0034
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2017
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 6
Problems with Rippersnapper
Twice now I've bought a POTP Rippersnapper only to find that his robot legs don't peg together properly in monster mode. Has anyone else experienced this issue recently?
Today, 06:12 PM
Gaming Turtle
Machine War
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Posts: 211
Re: Problems with Rippersnapper
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Skylynx0034
Twice now I've bought a POTP Rippersnapper only to find that his robot legs don't peg together properly in monster mode. Has anyone else experienced this issue recently?
Same here.
