Once again, Chefatron on YouTube brings us new in-hand images of another Beast Wars figure:*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue. We had reported the EAN number of this figure while back in February.
*This is another reissue of non-cartoon Beast Wars character, this time we have the Beast Wars Deluxe Wolfang mold from 1996
. We have good images of the robot mode, accessories and his wolf beast mode. Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! *
