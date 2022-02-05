Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,909
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue In-Hand Images


Once again, Chefatron on YouTube brings us new in-hand images of another Beast Wars figure:*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue. We had reported the EAN number of this figure while back in February.*This is another reissue of non-cartoon Beast Wars character, this time we have the Beast Wars Deluxe Wolfang mold from 1996. We have good images of the robot mode, accessories and his wolf beast mode. Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! *

The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,974
Re: Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue In-Hand Images
I love this fig, but also I already have it (and K9, and a KO K9), so nuts to this
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Gears MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Sunstreaker Box Only
Transformers
Transformers
transformers core class soundwave custom
Transformers
G1 Transformers Damaged Lot Skids Scourge Siren And More
Transformers
Transformers G1 SKY LYNX w/Box 1986 Vintage + Trading Cards
Transformers
Starscream - Transformers Cybertron - Decepticon - Hasbro - USED - Rare
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.