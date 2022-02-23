Via Chefatron on YouTube, we have our first in-hand imeges of the new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Cybershark Reissue. This figure is a direct reissue of the original Beast Wars Deluxe Cybershark toy from 1997
*with no discernible changes. We have a look at the robot mode, weapons and the hammerhead shark beast mode. A great nostalgia piece for any Beast Wars collector. This figure will be a Walmart exclusive in the US. Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Cybershark Reissue In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...