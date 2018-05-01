Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Jada Toys Studio Series Hollywood Rides Bumblebee 2006 And 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Conc


Via website 3000toys.com*we have images of the upcoming*Jada Toys Studio Series Hollywood Rides Bumblebee 2006 And 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Concept. As usual with other Jada Toys releases, these are non-transformable highly detailed die-cast 1/24 cars.*The cars feature opening doors,*hood and trunk and you can see a sculpted robot on the lower chassis. Both Jada Toys Bumblebee 2006 Chevrolet Camaro Concept*and*Bumblebee 1977 Chevrolet Camaro*are listed as “Studio Series – Hollywood Rides”. It seems that Studio Series is*going beyond just the mainline figures. Both figures are up for pre-order for $19.99 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Studio Series Hollywood Rides Bumblebee 2006 And 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Concept Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



