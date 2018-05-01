|
Jada Toys Studio Series Hollywood Rides Bumblebee 2006 And 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Conc
Via website 3000toys.com
*we have images of the upcoming*Jada Toys Studio Series Hollywood Rides Bumblebee 2006 And 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Concept. As usual with other Jada Toys releases, these are non-transformable highly detailed die-cast 1/24 cars.*The cars feature opening doors,*hood and trunk and you can see a sculpted robot on the lower chassis. Both Jada Toys Bumblebee 2006 Chevrolet Camaro Concept
*and*Bumblebee 1977 Chevrolet Camaro
*are listed as “Studio Series – Hollywood Rides”. It seems that Studio Series is*going beyond just the mainline figures. Both figures are up for pre-order for $19.99 » Continue Reading.
The post Jada Toys Studio Series Hollywood Rides Bumblebee 2006 And 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Concept Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.