Dream Factory Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher Color Prototype Images



It has been a while since we had heard about Dream Factory‘s Leader Class Bonecrusher. Today we finally have some new images of their take on*Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher. Transformers movie collectors only had the Legends and Deluxe class Bonecrusher toys from the original 2017 line. Finally, you will have a bigger and more detailed alternative to add into your collections. This new mold is far more complex and poseable, thanks to the bigger size, and looks very movie-accurate from every angle. Even his great big claw, on the*Buffalo mine-protected vehicle, is fully articulated. You can click on the bar



It has been a while since we had heard about Dream Factory's Leader Class Bonecrusher. Today we finally have some new images of their take on*Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher. Transformers movie collectors only had the Legends and Deluxe class Bonecrusher toys from the original 2017 line. Finally, you will have a bigger and more detailed alternative to add into your collections. This new mold is far more complex and poseable, thanks to the bigger size, and looks very movie-accurate from every angle. Even his great big claw, on the*Buffalo mine-protected vehicle, is fully articulated.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.