Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dream Factory Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,969
Dream Factory Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher Color Prototype Images


It has been a while since we had heard about Dream Factory‘s Leader Class Bonecrusher. Today we finally have some new images of their take on*Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher. Transformers movie collectors only had the Legends and Deluxe class Bonecrusher toys from the original 2017 line. Finally, you will have a bigger and more detailed alternative to add into your collections. This new mold is far more complex and poseable, thanks to the bigger size, and looks very movie-accurate from every angle. Even his great big claw, on the*Buffalo mine-protected vehicle, is fully articulated. You can click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dream Factory Transformers 2017 Movie Bonecrusher Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
QUICKSLINGER Aerialbot Mint in Package! Transformers Combiner Wars - G1 Superion
Transformers
Vtg 1984 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 Autobot JETFIRE Transformer JET FIRE 80s EUC OG
Transformers
Transformers SDCC Devastator Combiner Wars new
Transformers
HUGE Transformers 2006 - Present Movie Figures Toys Lot Optimus Sentinel Prime
Transformers
Five Transformer DX Micromaster Landcross Reissue, Two are Black Variants
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.