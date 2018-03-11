Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen And Marcelo Matere: Scourge, Brainsto


We come back with our usual round up of packaging art. Now we can share for you more Titans Return art courtesy of Artist*Ken Christiansen,*and this week we also have some incredible art of Marcelo Matere, too. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen*and Marcelo Matere*Facebook account. We have the individual full-body art of Titans Return*Scourge, Brainstorm, Fortress Maximus and Perceptor. You also can check our all our round ups of Combiner Wars packaging art on this*post. If you missed last week images of Skullsmasher*(Skullcruncher) and*Blurr, you can find them here. Click on the bar to see &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen And Marcelo Matere: Scourge, Brainstorm, Fortress Maximus & Perceptor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
