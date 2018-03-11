|
Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen And Marcelo Matere: Scourge, Brainsto
We come back with our usual round up of packaging art. Now we can share for you more Titans Return art courtesy of Artist*Ken Christiansen,*and this week we also have some incredible art of Marcelo Matere, too. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen
*and Marcelo Matere
*Facebook account. We have the individual full-body art of Titans Return*Scourge, Brainstorm, Fortress Maximus and Perceptor. You also can check our all our round ups of Combiner Wars packaging art on this*post
. If you missed last week images of Skullsmasher*(Skullcruncher) and*Blurr, you can find them here
. Click on the bar to see » Continue Reading.
