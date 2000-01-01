Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page DNA DS-01 SUSANOO
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 AM   #1
Devotron
Generation 2
Devotron's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Coquitlam, B.C.
Posts: 167
DNA DS-01 SUSANOO
as the title says looking for this 3rd party bludgeon

Loose is preferred because I don't want to pay $160 on eBay lol
Devotron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece YOTG Cassettes Lot RUMBLE BUZZSAW FRENZY RAVAGE B.SAW
Transformers
Transformers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Unicron Opened 100% Complete
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.