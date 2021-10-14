|
Transformers Rise Of Beasts ? Chase Scene Between The Autobots And Terrorcons In Cuzc
Courtesy of TikTok user @Happytripperu
*we can share for you an impressive video of a chase scene between the Autobots and Terrorcons in Cuzco, Peru. The video shows Optimus Prime, Arcee and Scourge rolling over Cuzco streets. To top it all we can see Mirage drifting at full speed! We can also spot some other cars that seem to be generic normal cars… or not? Time will tell. Watch a YouTube video mirror of this scene after the jump as well as some screencaps, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!  
