Today, 01:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,294
Transformers Rise Of Beasts ? Chase Scene Between The Autobots And Terrorcons In Cuzc


Courtesy of TikTok user @Happytripperu*we can share for you an impressive video of a chase scene between the Autobots and Terrorcons in Cuzco, Peru. The video shows Optimus Prime, Arcee and Scourge rolling over Cuzco streets. To top it all we can see Mirage drifting at full speed! We can also spot some other cars that seem to be generic normal cars… or not? Time will tell. Watch a YouTube video mirror of this scene after the jump as well as some screencaps, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Rise Of Beasts – Chase Scene Between The Autobots And Terrorcons In Cuzco appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
