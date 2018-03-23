Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:43 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,951
Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Thanks to board member Kheoth for letting us know Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends have been found at a Walmart in Quebec.

Wave Two consists of Tailgate, Battle Slash, and Road Trap.

Have you found these new figures yet? Let us know in the Sightings Forums!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20180323_181738.jpg Views: 13 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 39214  
down_shift is online now
Today, 06:13 PM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,647
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift View Post
Thanks to board member Kheoth for letting us know Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends have been found at a Walmart in Quebec.

Wave Two consists of Tailgate, Battle Slash, and Road Trap.

Have you found these new figures yet? Let us know in the Sightings Forums!
Ya Quebec you can have the Legends first but please Hasbro send the Deluxes to Ontario first.
Xtreme987 is online now
Today, 06:41 PM   #3
lifedragon99
Generation 1
lifedragon99's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 45
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
I don't understand, I have only ever seen Skrapnel for wave 1, did they just not send any Dinobot Slash? Even Online she has been sold out.
lifedragon99 is online now
Today, 06:48 PM   #4
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,647
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by lifedragon99 View Post
I don't understand, I have only ever seen Skrapnel for wave 1, did they just not send any Dinobot Slash? Even Online she has been sold out.
Ya Beachcomber & Slash seem to be the first ones to go while Windcharger & Skrapnel seem to pegwarm.
Xtreme987 is online now
Today, 06:53 PM   #5
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,669
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
Ya Quebec you can have the Legends first but please Hasbro send the Deluxes to Ontario first.
Yes please
wervenom is online now
Today, 06:54 PM   #6
Bountyan
Masterpiece
Bountyan's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Port Moody, BC
Posts: 1,087
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by lifedragon99 View Post
I don't understand, I have only ever seen Skrapnel for wave 1, did they just not send any Dinobot Slash? Even Online she has been sold out.
They came out, but they're just absurdly hard to find. I've seen Slash exactly once in the wild and never again.
__________________
My sales thread
My feedback thread
Bountyan is online now
Today, 06:56 PM   #7
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,669
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bountyan View Post
They came out, but they're just absurdly hard to find. I've seen Slash exactly once in the wild and never again.
Saw a lot of her when she first came out. Even bought it and took it back. Weird, didn't think she was that popular
wervenom is online now
Today, 07:00 PM   #8
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,951
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Battle Slash and Road Trap are the two best figures of the line so far. Battletrap combined is a very fun figure.

Wave 2 Deluxe at nice except for Moonracer. She's total garbage. Blackwing is the best of the W2 delixe followed closely by Rippersnapper.
down_shift is online now
