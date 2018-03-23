|
Today, 05:43 PM
#1
Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Thanks to board member Kheoth for letting us know Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends have been found at a Walmart in Quebec.
Wave Two consists of Tailgate, Battle Slash, and Road Trap.
Have you found these new figures yet? Let us know in the Sightings Forums!
Today, 06:13 PM
#2
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail

Ya Quebec you can have the Legends first but please Hasbro send the Deluxes to Ontario first.
Today, 06:41 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
I don't understand, I have only ever seen Skrapnel for wave 1, did they just not send any Dinobot Slash? Even Online she has been sold out.
Today, 06:48 PM
#4
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Ya Beachcomber & Slash seem to be the first ones to go while Windcharger & Skrapnel seem to pegwarm.
Today, 06:53 PM
#5
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Yes please
Today, 06:54 PM
#6
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
They came out, but they're just absurdly hard to find. I've seen Slash exactly once in the wild and never again.
Today, 06:56 PM
#7
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Saw a lot of her when she first came out. Even bought it and took it back. Weird, didn't think she was that popular
Today, 07:00 PM
#8
Re: Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail
Battle Slash and Road Trap are the two best figures of the line so far. Battletrap combined is a very fun figure.
Wave 2 Deluxe at nice except for Moonracer. She's total garbage. Blackwing is the best of the W2 delixe followed closely by Rippersnapper.
