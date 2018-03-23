down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,951

Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends Released at Canadian Retail Thanks to board member Kheoth for letting us know Power of the Primes Wave Two Legends have been found at a Walmart in Quebec.



Wave Two consists of Tailgate, Battle Slash, and Road Trap.



Have you found these new figures yet?