Today, 10:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
MP-52 Masterpiece Starscream Pre-Orders Live!



We’ve seen him trickle out over the last week+ and now MP-52 Masterpiece Starscream is officially up for pre-order at global retailers.** He’s retailing for about $265 USD and is due to ship in June 2021.* He’s coming packed with a cartoon inspired design, 5 alternate faces, 2 alternate hands, 5 blast effects, 2 Null Rays, Megatron blaster, and asteroid debris piece, plus 4 stand pieces for display, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions. Hit our sponsors below to secure your copies!* We’ve added new pics and product descriptions after the break as well! Sponsor Links:
