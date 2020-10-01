We’ve seen him trickle out over the last week+ and now MP-52 Masterpiece Starscream is officially up for pre-order at global retailers.** He’s retailing for about $265 USD and is due to ship in June 2021.* He’s coming packed with a cartoon inspired design, 5 alternate faces, 2 alternate hands, 5 blast effects, 2 Null Rays, Megatron blaster, and asteroid debris piece, plus 4 stand pieces for display, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions. Hit our sponsors below to secure your copies!* We’ve added new pics and product descriptions after the break as well! Sponsor Links:
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca